Every New Film and Show on Netflix in March 2024

Netflix always pumps out films and television shows at an unbelievable clip. But March not only has a ton of titles, they’ve actually got a lot of really interesting ones that you might want to add to your queue.

For example, Netflix has the premiere of their much-anticipated TV adaptation of the hit sci-fi novel 3 Body Problem. There’s also a new Lindsay Lohan romantic comedy, Irish Wish. There’s a whole animated series based on Hot Wheels cars. Adam Sandler has his first serious sci-fi movie too; it’s called Spaceman.

Plus, Netflix is premiering a new TV series based on the Guy Ritchie crime film The Gentlemen. They’ve also got the third season of the acclaimed comedy show Girls5eva, which was previously on Peacock until they decided not to continue the show, at which point Netflix snatched it up.

Millie Bobby Brown stars in the movie Damsel, which is her latest potential Netflix film franchise. There’s also Shirley, featuring Regina King as famous American politician Shirley Chisholm. And then there’s like 100 other things too.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in March 2024:

Avail. 3/1/24

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a race against time to avoid a dismal fate, traveler Saro returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task.

Blood & Water: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Puleng and Fiks try to move on during their senior year, but the past pits them against each other when they discover that they're still being targeted.

Furies -- NETFLIX SERIES

Seeking to avenge her father's death, a young woman becomes entangled in the web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld.

Maamla Legal Hai -- NETFLIX SERIES

Chaos collides with the letter of the law at District Court Patparganj, where quirky employees work to uphold justice — but not without a few objections.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan -- NETFLIX FILM

After defecting from North Korea, Loh Kiwan struggles to obtain refugee status in Belgium, where he encounters a dejected woman who has lost all hope.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Globe-trotting gourmand Phil Rosenthal samples and savors culinary delights from Dubai, Edinburgh, Kyoto and more in this warmly humorous series.

Spaceman -- NETFLIX FILM

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack -- NETFLIX FILM

Through key testimonies, this documentary looks at a gang rape that took place during the 2016 San Fermín festival and sparked protests worldwide.

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

Avail. 3/3/24

The Netflix Slam -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

A live tennis exhibition match between the legend Rafael Nadal and the prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

Avail. 3/4/24

Hot Wheels Let's Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers.

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

Avail. 3/5/24

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby hosts an extraordinary global comedy special. Curated by Gadsby, the show brings together a line-up of the world’s absolute funniest genderqueer comedians. Recorded at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre, the special features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha.

Avail. 3/6/24

Full Swing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A shocking merger shakes up the golf world as the players prepare for the biennial Ryder Cup competition in Rome — and another tense year on the course.

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Years after being sent to a disciplinary school, a woman still haunted by her experiences exposes the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry.

Supersex -- NETFLIX SERIES

Inspired by true events, this is the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world's greatest porn star.

Avail. 3/7/24

The Gentlemen -- NETFLIX SERIES

When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire — and its proprietors aren't going anywhere.

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon — and Poké Balls — they've never seen before!

The Signal -- NETFLIX SERIES

A missing astronaut sets her family on a frantic hunt for answers. But the more they uncover, the greater the threat becomes to them — and the world.

Avail. 3/8/24

Blown Away: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America's largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000.

Damsel -- NETFLIX FILM

A young woman's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she's offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

Avail. 3/9/24

Queen of Tears-- NETFLIX SERIES

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis — until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

Avail. 3/11/24

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school's history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

Avail. 3/12/24

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño.

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With firsthand accounts and access to prominent figures around the world, this comprehensive docuseries explores the Cold War and its aftermath.

Avail. 3/13/24

Bandits -- NETFLIX SERIES

Is ingenuity — and a pinch of good luck — enough to save this band of thieves with an improvised plan?

Avail. 3/14/24

24 Hours with Gaspar -- NETFLIX FILM

With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend.

Art of Love -- NETFLIX FILM

After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed.

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time.

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie -- NETFLIX COMEDY

In his first major stand-up special, irreverent comedian Red Ollero takes aim at fast food, awkward sex and the trouble with being not-quite-famous.

Avail. 3/15/24

Chicken Nugget -- NETFLIX SERIES

A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.

Irish Wish -- NETFLIX FILM

Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland — and wakes up as his bride-to-be.

Iron Reign -- NETFLIX SERIES

Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona's seaport with an iron fist — until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling.

Murder Mubarak -- NETFLIX FILM

When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer.

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The true crime docuseries, "The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare," delves into one of France’s biggest judicial tragedies. In the early 2000s, in northern France, the young Judge Burgaud is in charge of investigating accusations of pedophilia in a family. But the case becomes increasingly complex as the investigation moves ahead when other inhabitants of the town appear also to be involved. Between accusations and counter-accusations, the legal machine entangles.

Avail. 3/17/24

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

Avail. 3/18/24

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school's history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

Young Royals Forever -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From casting to the final take, this special shows how the cast and crew of "Young Royals" bring Wilhelm and Simon's heartwarming journey to life.

Avail. 3/19/24

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership -- NETFLIX COMEDY

“Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership” is the debut one hour stand-up special from comedian Brian Simpson. Set to premiere globally on March 19, this groundbreaking special marks the first-ever comedy special to be shot at Joe Rogan’s club, The Comedy Mothership, in Austin, TX. Brian Simpson brings a fresh and unparalleled perspective to the stage. With a background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran, Simpson’s life experiences have shaped his rugged comedic style, resulting in a rare combination of authenticity, wit and relatability. Simpson’s ability to channel his unique journey into a refreshingly original point of view sets him apart as one of the most exciting and original voices in comedy today.

Forever Queens: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Our showbiz queens take the stage once again with three new divas, a new song and a brand new performance. But the drama? That hasn't changed one bit.

Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honor of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

Avail. 3/20/24

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Avail. 3/21/24

3 Body Problem -- NETFLIX SERIES

Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges.

Avail. 3/22/24

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships.

The Casagrandes Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A family vacation to Mexico stirs up mythical mayhem in this feature-length animated comedy based on the hit series "The Casagrandes."

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY -- NETFLIX FILM

SHIRLEY tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her 1972 trailblazing run for president of the U.S. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the political icon in this rousing drama.

Avail. 3/25/24

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

With a pinch on her left and a pinch on her right, Gabby shrinks down for more kitty adventures in her super-cool dollhouse. Come and play along!

Avail. 3/26/24

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A new stand-up comedy special from Dave Attell.

Avail. 3/27/24

The Believers -- NETFLIX SERIES

When their startup goes deep into debt, three entrepreneurs run a risky scam from a Buddhist temple to pay back a massive loan before time runs out.

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure -- NETFLIX FILM

Rest In Peace -- NETFLIX FILM

Jorge faces mounting financial strain and decaying health. In a twist of fate, he might be able to safeguard his family. The cost? His absence — forever.

Testament: The Story of Moses -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This illuminating docudrama series chronicles Moses' remarkable life as a prince, prophet and more with insights from theologians and historians.

Avail. 3/29/24

The Beautiful Game -- NETFLIX FILM

A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup in this feel-good drama starring Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward.

Heart of the Hunter -- NETFLIX FILM

A retired assassin is pulled back into action when his friend uncovers a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the South African government.

Is It Cake?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With more stunning cakes and more shocking fakes, the competition is bigger than ever as bakers fool celebrity judges with their delicious deceptions.

The Wages of Fear -- NETFLIX FILM

In order to prevent a deadly explosion, an illicit crack team has 24 hours to drive two truckloads of nitroglycerine across a desert laden with danger.

Avail. 3/30/24

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

Avail. 3/31/24

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2