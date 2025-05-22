Here’s the Latest on the Final Season of ‘Stranger Things’

Raise your hand if you feel like season five, the final season of the Netflix mega hit Stranger Things, has been lost in the Upside Down with no end in sight (pun intended).

It's been three years since we've all been in the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, with our friends, dealing with the demons of the evil alternative dimension that is the Upside Down.

As a matter of fact, it's been nearly a decade since this award-winning, accolade-filled science fiction series hit Netflix and became one of its flagship shows.

Season one started in the summer of 2016, season two was in the fall of 2017, season three dropped exactly two years later in October 2019, and the two-part season four aired in May 2022 and July 2022.

Will we finally see this supernatural thriller's epic, much-anticipated fifth and final season this year?

According to the SuperHeroHype website, we should be back in 1980s Hawkins, Indiana, created by the Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, in October 2025.

That said, there's a good chance that season five will be dropped in two or even three parts, with the second part in November or December of 2025 and the final episodes in early 2026.

According to Esquire Magazine, the announcement of the exact release date, or at least when the first few episodes will drop, is expected on May 31, when Netflix streams Tudum 2025. That's their annual live event, where they talk about their upcoming series and movies.

There are anywhere from 80 to 120 hours of the show left, depending on how many volumes the brothers divvy season 5 into. Season 5 will consist of basically eight little movies. The series has felt “a little bit cursed” following the Covid-19 pandemic, the actors' strike, and the writers' strike.The upcoming episodes are “very long” to make up for lost time.

According to the Men's Journal website, an animated spinoff series, called Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, is up next after the series finale, but when the first season drops, and who will be voicing the characters is still under wraps.

