A&E is diving into one of America’s growing homeowner nightmares with its new docuseries Squatters — and the man at the center of it says the show is about a lot more than dramatic confrontations.

Premiering Tuesday (May 12), the series follows Flash Shelton, better known online as “The Squatter Hunter,” as he helps homeowners reclaim properties taken over by unwanted occupants.

And according to Shelton, one of his biggest goals is changing the way people think about the issue.

Flash Shelton Wants to Change Misconceptions

Speaking exclusively to PopCrush ahead of the premiere, Shelton said he’s especially excited about helping people who may not otherwise be able to afford assistance.

I’m most excited that Squatters gives me the opportunity to help homeowners for free, especially those who may not be able to afford help, while raising awareness for a growing problem across America.

He also hopes viewers come away with a better understanding of what squatters actually are.

A lot of people have the misconception that squatters are just homeless people, but they typically are not. The average viewer is going to learn how to prevent becoming a victim and will know exactly what to look for in their own neighborhood.

What the Show Is About

The new A&E series follows Shelton and his team as they step into tense and often emotional situations involving homeowners trying to reclaim occupied properties.

According to the network, the series features cases ranging from squatters living in a woman’s basement to a couple discovering strangers inside their newly purchased home before they even move in.

Who Is Flash Shelton?

Shelton first gained attention online through his YouTube channel, Outside The Box with Flash “The Squatter Hunter”, where he documented real-life encounters helping property owners remove squatters.

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His mission became personal in 2019 after squatters took over his mother’s vacant home in Northern California.

Frustrated by the eviction process, Shelton immersed himself in property law and eventually began helping homeowners across the country in similar situations.

When Squatters Airs

Squatters premieres on A&E on Tuesday May 12, with back-to-back episodes beginning at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.