The Masked Singer is officially coming back — but the hit competition show is undergoing some major behind-the-scenes changes ahead of Season 15.

Fox has renewed the series for the 2026–2027 TV season, though longtime viewers may notice things look a little different next time around.

That’s because the show is facing its biggest production shake-up in years, according to Deadline.

A Big Change Behind the Scenes

Beginning with Season 15, Fox Entertainment Studios will no longer produce The Masked Singer.

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Instead, Eureka Productions is taking over the series — a move that could lead to a major shift in both how and where the show is filmed.

According to the report, the company is eyeing a new filming location on the East Coast.

Leaving Los Angeles Behind?

While nothing has been officially confirmed, Deadline reports that production is expected to move to New Jersey.

The decision is reportedly tied to tax incentives offered by the state, including programs that benefit unscripted television productions.

The move could also make it easier for the show to attract talent from nearby New York and Broadway.

Not the Show’s First Shake-Up

Although this marks a major transition, it’s not the first production change in the show’s history. Endemol Shine North America originally produced Season 1 before Fox later took over.

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The celebrity singing competition has remained one of Fox’s biggest reality franchises since debuting in 2019.

Looking Ahead to Season 15

A premiere date for Season 15 has not yet been announced.

Most recently, Ashlee Simpson won Season 14 as Galaxy Girl, joining previous winners including T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Jewel, Ne-Yo, Boyz II Men and Gretchen Wilson.