Tony McCollister, who once starred in A&E’s controversial reality series Neighbors With Benefits, has been arrested and charged with multiple disturbing sex crimes.

The 43-year-old Ohio man was arraigned on Thursday (Dec. 25), according to Cincinnati outlet WLWT, and faces two felony charges:

Pandering obscene content involving a minor

Sexual conduct with an animal

The Allegations

Court documents allege that McCollister knowingly uploaded child sexual abuse material to his Google account. He also allegedly engaged in sexual acts with two pet dogs.

At his arraignment, McCollister was granted $250,000 bail and was ordered to have no contact with children or animals. His next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 30).

Reality TV Background

McCollister and his wife, Diana, appeared on Neighbors With Benefits, a short-lived 2015 A&E docuseries that followed suburban couples who participated in the swinging lifestyle.

The show was canceled after just two episodes following viewer backlash, but the couple defended their participation at the time.

“We just want to show our side of things because we do feel like we’re happy,” Diana told local media in 2015. “We have a great life... we are still normal people.”

The couple shares three children.

If You Need Help

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is experiencing child abuse, call or text the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.