Former Adult Film Actor Austin Wolf Sentenced to 19 Years in Child Exploitation Case

Former adult film performer Austin Wolf has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison on charges related to child exploitation.

On Monday (Sept. 29), federal prosecutors announced the sentencing following a guilty plea earlier this year in a Manhattan federal court.

Wolf — legal name Justin Heath Smith, 44 — admitted to multiple offenses, including enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and engaging in a pattern of prohibited conduct.

In addition to his prison sentence, he received 10 years of supervised release and was fined $40,000.

Investigation Spanned More Than a Year

Smith’s arrest occurred in April 2024, when federal agents raided his Manhattan residence. During the search, investigators discovered explicit material involving minors.

According to court documents, the criminal activity began as early as 2023 and involved multiple attempts to exploit underage individuals.

U.S. Attorney Speaks Out

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton issued a strong statement following the sentencing, calling Smith’s crimes “horrible” and reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting children from sexual exploitation.

“He [Smith] targeted kids as young as seven, and every New Yorker wants him and those like him off our streets for as long as possible — and never again near our children," Clayton said.

He continued: “The women and men of our Office, and our law enforcement partners, are laser-focused on ridding our streets of those who sexually exploit our children. The message to predators from our Office is clear: there is no place for you in New York other than prison.”

“This sentence ensures Smith will be held responsible for his actions,” Clayton added.

How to Report or Get Help

Federal officials encourage anyone with relevant information to contact the FBI at 1-212-384-1000 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual abuse, free and confidential support is available. Text “STRENGTH” to 741-741 to reach a certified crisis counselor through the Crisis Text Line — available 24/7.