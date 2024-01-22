‘Cheer’ Star Monica Aldama’s Son Arrested, Charged With Possession of Child Porn

The Cheer world just keeps getting darker.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, Cheer coach Monica Aldama's son, Austin Aldama, was arrested on charges of child pornography. He was booked in the Navarro County jail in Texas.

According to Page Six, the arrest warrant states that there are 10 counts of possession of child pornography against him.

The 27-year-old son of the Cheer star was released on bond and must submit to random drug testing and voluntary searches of his electronic devices. He is also prohibited from viewing pornographic images.

Aldama's son was reportedly found in possession of several videos with file names describing children under the age of 10 involved in sexual acts.

The cheerleading coach has not responded to the arrest publicly.

Notably, Aldama's son's arrest is eerily similar to the conviction of former Cheer star Jerry Harris in 2020.

Shortly after the Netflix series blew up and Harris became a beloved cast member, he was arrested on federal felony charges for producing child pornography, soliciting sex from minors at cheer competitions, and coercing minors into sending him explicit photos.

Harris was ultimately sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2022. He is now serving time in a facility in Oklahoma City, Okla.

"I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news. Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected," Aldama said in a statement at the time, per Page Six.

Aldama was also sued in 2023 for allegedly covering up a former cheerleader's sexual assault. Madi Lane said that she was assaulted by a teammate in 2021 at the college. Aldama allegedly told Lane to "keep quiet" about the assault. The lawsuit was dismissed in November 2023.