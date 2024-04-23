Former HGTV ‘Flip It to Win It’ Star Charles ‘Todd’ Hill Sentenced to Prison

The former star of HGTV's Flip It to Win It has just been sentenced to four years in prison due to multiple fraud schemes related to the show.

Charles "Todd" Hill, a.k.a. Mr. Flip It, was sent to jail on April 16, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On the show, Hill was supposed to buy run-down homes to renovate and flip, but instead, he used money meant for construction on the homes for his own personal benefit.

READ MORE: Over-The-Top Real Estate Show 'Zillow Gone Wild' Coming to HGTV

In addition, Hill was also convicted of running a Ponzi scheme and other scams outside of the show.

Due to his real estate and financial scams, Hill is being forced to pay back $9.4 million to his victims in addition to serving his prison sentence and a 10-year probation period.

Hill was first investigated for fraud in 2019 and pleaded guilty to grand theft with aggravated white-collar enhancements in Sept. 2023.

Investigators and attorneys in the case said that Hill used investors' money to "live lavishly" rather than to flip homes.

"In another case, an investor toured a home for which he had provided $250,000 for remodeling and found it to be a burnt down shell with no work done on it," a statement from the DA's office revealed.

"Some see the huge amount of money in Silicon Valley real estate as a business opportunity. Others, unfortunately, see it as a criminal opportunity – and we will hold those people strictly accountable," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, per People.

Hill also "spent millions on overbudget remodels, laundered profits, and pocketed millions in fraudulently obtained money."

He allegedly spent the money on lavish hotels, luxury cars, fancy vacations, and a San Francisco rental apartment.

Flip It to Win It ran for just one season in 2014.