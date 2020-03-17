2000s Reality TV Shows You Probably Forgot About

The 2000s had some of the best reality TV shows to ever grace our television sets. Whether it was celebrity pranks or tacky dating shows, there was a reality show for every interest across a number of networks. With so many shows airing during the decade, chances are you’ve forgotten about some of the very best (or worst!).

From the hilarious antics on The Simple Life to the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle of The Osbournes, these throwback shows were the ones to watch back in the day. Plus, how could you ever forget legendary casts from iconic MTV shows like The Hills, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County or Jackass?

Below, we’ve rounded up 50 of the best 2000s reality shows that may have fallen off your TV radar.