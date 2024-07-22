’16 & Pregnant’ Star Autumn Crittendon Dead at 27

A 16 & Pregnant alum, Autumn Crittendon, has died at the age of 27.

Autumn, who was featured on Season 5 of the hit MTV show, leaves behind three children. Her oldest, Drake, was born on the reality show.

The young mom's sister, Misty, announced the tragic news in a Facebook post on Sunday (July 21) that has since been deleted.

She revealed that Autumn was found unresponsive in the home she lived in with her three kids, her mother and stepfather in Henrico County, Va.

Paramedics' life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Per In Touch Weekly, Misty called Autumn her "dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me, my Arnold."

"You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye.. how much we love you... how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth," Misty wrote in her heartfelt tribute.

"I went down the hall to check the rooms to make sure you weren’t hiding back there, but they laid empty.. quiet.. I went where you were last and just stood there in disbelief.. how was my baby sister gone? I was just talking to her. No way this is real life. It’s not real," she continued.

"Begging God to give you back to us.. I seen the shirt you were wearing and I held it so tight, I smelled it for so long as I just stood there empty, broken, finally allowing myself a moment to fall apart while I knew the kids were okay and I was alone. I’ll hold that shirt close to my heart forever," she added.

Misty then promised to take care of Autumn's children and make sure her "memory will not fade."

"I will make you proud, I promise. Our lives will never be the same, half of me died with you yesterday and I honestly don’t know how I’m ever gonna truly recover from this. But I promise you I will love life in your honor," she said.

TMZ reported that a cause of death is currently unknown, but that Autumn had reportedly been experiencing several health issues prior to her death.

The outlet said that Autumn reportedly complained of heartburn-like symptoms and wanted to see a doctor.

Reports also noted that she may have been experiencing symptoms of diabetes or kidney problems.

An investigation into her untimely death is now underway between her family and law enforcement.