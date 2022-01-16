’16 and Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer Dead at 26

16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer has passed away. She was 26.

Jordan's father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., announced his daughter's death in an emotional Facebook post alongside a photo of the reality star.

"Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan, has passed away ... she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER," he wrote.

"Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy," he continued. "Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla and family members."

A medical examiner confirmed Cashmyer's death to TMZ. They did not reveal the date of her passing or the cause of death.

Fans of the MTV reality series may recall that Jordan and her boyfriend, Derek Taylor, appeared on the show in 2014.

The pair were homeless leading up to their daughter's birth. Jordan's family did not approve of Derek, who did not want to work.

Jordan gave birth to their daughter Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor on March 7, 2014.

The couple broke up after their season aired. They were reportedly unable to care for Evie adequately; Jordan's dad and stepmother obtained temporary guardianship of the child in 2015.

At the time, Jordan was reportedly struggling with mental health issues and addiction. In 2017, she was arrested for drug possession.

Jordan had not been active on social media since 2018.