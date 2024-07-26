Marie Antoinette’s Severed Head Was the Breakout Star of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kicked off today (July 26), and it was not without controversy.

In images captured and shared across social media, many headless Marie Antoinettes were spotted along the Seine. The Antoinettes were seen in the prison she was once held. That place is called the Conciergerie.

Antoinettes were seen during the opening ceremony for the Olympics and was part of the "Liberty" segment between Les Mis and a Gojira performance.

The figures were dressed in all red and were seen holding the heads that had been removed from their bodies. They were also seen uttering words. However, it was not without a spectacle as the figures and their heads were then met with flames shooting up in a display as well as a metal song playing in the background.

The news comes as the opening ceremony for the Olympics featured many elements, including opera, a piano performance and an opening number from Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga.

After the Antoinettes made their debut, social media was quick to react to their presence at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Give the singing beheaded Marie Antoinette all the medals," one person said on Twitter.

"A beheaded Marie Antoinette is one of the wildest and craziest things ever at the Olympics," read another comment from the social media platform.

"Headless marie antoinette opening ceremony is metal af," someone else added.

Check out more social media reactions to the figures below.