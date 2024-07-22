It’s Finally Here: Breakdancing at the Summer Olympics

We heard it was happening then we forgot and now it's here. Whether you think breakdancing is truly a competitive worthy of the summer Olympics or not, you know you're going to watch. It is quite mesmerizing with that cool factor on the side.

According to the Today You Gov website, this new competitive summer sport debuting at the Paris Summer Games of the XXXIII Olympiad is being called 'Breaking.'

Apparently we're strongly split basically on whether it should even be a thing. Then you have those that don't have a super strong opinion one way or the other. Finally, the majority of people, according to Today You Gov don't really have an opinion one way or another.

This year's 33rd summer Olympics in Paris, France is July 26 through August 11 with Breaking starting on Friday, August 9, 2024. Four breakers from our country have qualified. They're called B-Boys and B-Girls and we get to cheer on B-Girl Sunny Choi, B-Boy Victor Montalvo, B-Boy Logan Edra, and B-Boy Jeffrey Louis according to E Online.

Breakdancing started on the streets of the Bronx, New York in the 1970s and now decades later it's made it's way to the Olympics as a sport, and the only new one debuting at the summer games in Paris according to Al Jazeera.

The 1990s saw the first international breaking competitions. Breaking will be divided into two separate competitions, one for b-girls and b-boys each. 16 b-girls and 16 b-boys will face off in solo contests and will improvise their steps based on the DJ’s tracks.

The sport actually debuted at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2018 according to NBC News. It topped one million viewers.

