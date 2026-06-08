Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly gone their separate ways after nearly three years together.

According to People, the Wicked co-stars quietly ended their relationship several months ago after taking time to consider their future.

“It’s amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways,” a source told the outlet. “They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months.”

An Amicable Split

The source said Grande is doing well following the breakup and has been focused on her career.

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The singer recently kicked off her Eternal Sunshine tour and is preparing for the release of her upcoming album, Petal, on July 31.

Grande and Slater first sparked dating rumors in July 2023 after meeting on the set of Wicked, where Grande stars as Glinda and Slater plays Boq.

The pair later made their relationship Instagram-official in November 2024 and frequently supported one another's projects, both publicly and privately.

They Continued Supporting Each Other

As recently as March, Grande shared a supportive message celebrating the final performance of Slater's off-Broadway play Marcel on the Train.

Congratulations on a beautiful run of this very beautiful show. So very proud.

Slater also publicly praised Grande last year, calling her performance in the upcoming Wicked sequel “out of this world.”

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Meanwhile, Grande previously described Slater as “such an amazing person” during a 2024 interview.

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“He’s always adorable, and he’s so amazing in this film,” she said at the time. “I’m so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy.”

Moving Forward

A source told People in November that the couple was still “making it work” despite their busy schedules and remained supportive of one another's careers.

While the romance has reportedly come to an end, sources say the two remain on good terms as they move forward separately