12 Tragic Concerts Where Fans Died

Most of the time, concerts are fun, safe places where fans get to connect with their favorite artist and enjoy live music.

Sometimes, though, concerts can become dangerous.

Whether it's crowd-crushing, unruly fans, poor management or worse, some concerts have gone down in history as major tragedies rather than happy experiences.

In one study, Graham Law found that over a 10-year period nearly 70,000 people were seriously injured and 232 people died at outdoor music concerts.

While crowd crushes can happen at indoor events too, many outdoor events become dangerous due to larger crowds.

After the Astroworld disaster in 2021, rapper Travis Scott launched the Project Heal initiative to provide "an HBCU scholarship fund, a creative design education program, mental health resources and a coalition working to make live events, such as Astroworld, safer for attendees," according to the Los Angeles Times.

Below, read more about concerts that ended in tragedy, from The Rolling Stones' wild, chaotic music festival in the late '60s to just two years ago when heat exhaustion overwhelmed fans at Taylor Swift's Rio de Janeiro stop on the Eras Tour.