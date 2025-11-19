Ariana Grande Is Ending Her Pop Star Era—Catch Her on Set Instead

Ariana Grande is officially switching Positions — from reigning pop queen to full-time actress.

On a recent episode of the Good Hang podcast, the Wicked: For Good star revealed that her upcoming 2026 Eternal Sunshine tour will be her “one last hurrah,” hinting her pop star chapter may be coming to a close.

“I’m so grateful. That’s why I'm doing it — because I’m like, ‘One last hurrah.’ For now,” she told host Amy Poehler.

No More Tours (For Now)

While Grande didn’t drop many tour details, she made it clear that fans shouldn’t expect another one anytime soon.

“I don’t want to say any definitive things,” she added. “But I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time.”

A New Era Incoming

Grande hinted that the next decade of her life will look very different.

“I spent so much time only doing pop music — but I grew up as a girl who loved musical theater and comedy,” she said. “The thing that will be best for my soul and my art is chasing what feels right in the moment.”

Translation? More movies, fewer mic drops.

She’s Booked and Busy

Grande is currently filming a new comedy and was just announced for American Horror Story Season 13. She’s also starring in Ben Stiller’s upcoming film Focker-In-Law.

So is she done with pop forever? Not quite. But Ariana’s stepping offstage — and straight into her full actress era.