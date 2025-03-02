Ariana Grande Looks Pretty in Pink at the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Ariana Grande was a vision in pale pink at the 2025 Oscars.

The singer and actress appeared on the red carpet for the awards show dressed in a pink Schiaparelli ballgown that included a corset. She accessorized her gown with a diamond necklace as well as diamond earrings.

Grande ditched her signature ponytail for a more formal updo for the evening.

Grande portrays Glinda, also known as Galinda Upland, in the 2024 film adaptation of the musical Wicked. Glinda is introduced as a popular and charismatic young witch attending Shiz University.

She initially embodies the archetype of the bubbly, self-assured student, admired by her peers for her beauty and charm. Despite her privileged background, Glinda forms an unexpected and profound friendship with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a misunderstood witch born with green skin. This bond becomes central to the narrative, exploring themes of acceptance, identity and the complexities of good and evil.

According to People, Grande has discussed her connection to the character, suggesting that Glinda "might be a little in the closet," hinting at deeper layers to her persona.

She emphasized the genuine and profound bond between Glinda and Elphaba, describing it as "true love" and a "safe space for one another."

Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, serves as a prequel to the classic The Wizard of Oz, delving into the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. The movie received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and musical sequences.

Grande's portrayal of Glinda garnered widespread praise, leading to her nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards.

Upon receiving the nomination, Grande expressed profound emotion, stating, according to The Cut, "I cannot stop crying, to no one's surprise."

She further reflected on the honor by sharing, "I'm humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari who dreamed of this."