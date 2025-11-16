Ariana Grande is done playing nice — especially when it comes to her safety.

The pop icon has reportedly completely overhauled her personal security after a terrifying red carpet incident in Singapore that left her “shaking and hysterical.”

The Scary Scene

At the Wicked: For Good premiere, a man identified as Johnson "Pyjama Man" Wen darted across the carpet and physically grabbed the 32-year-old star.

Co-star Cynthia Erivo immediately stepped in to shield Ariana — but not before the damage was done.

“Ariana was terrified,” one insider tells #ShuterScoop. “It triggered memories she’s worked so hard to heal from since Manchester.”

The New Normal

Within hours, Grande’s team reportedly brought in high-level protection experts — some flown in from overseas.

“She’s upgraded to presidential-level security,” a source reveals. “We’re talking the kind tech billionaires and world leaders use.”

Her new safety setup includes:

Five-layer security

Advance reconnaissance teams

Barrier redesigns

Altered travel routes

Flanking guards before, during, and after every appearance

“There’s no gap in coverage anymore,” another insider confirms.

Cynthia Erivo’s Response

Erivo has also quietly tightened her own security after the incident.

As for the man responsible? Singapore officials have charged him with public nuisance.

The now-viral footage shows him breaking through barricades and lunging at Ariana — as cameras flashed and fans looked on in shock.

“Free after being arrested,” Wen later posted on Instagram.

But Ariana? She’s making sure he — or anyone like him — never gets that close again.