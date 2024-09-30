Ariana Grande Admits She Doesn’t Always ‘Like’ Her Fans

Ariana Grande doesn't always "like" her fans, despite having a deep love for them.

The "Yes, And?" singer confirmed the sentiment in a new episode of Vanity Fair's lie detector series on YouTube with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

"Ariana, you have a very dedicated fan base," Erivo said. "Would you say you love your fans?"

"Very much," Grande instantly replied.

"Do you love them all the time?" Erivo pressed.

"Hmmm..." Grande smiled as Erivo laughed good-naturedly.

"I love them always, but I think sometimes they can hurt my feelings. Sometimes I don’t like them, but I love them always. Does that make sense?" Grande explained.

Erivo remarked that Grande's response was "such a sweet answer."

"It’s a hard relationship I think, that’s sort of, like, weirdly parasocial but it feels very real to me, so sometimes it’s hard but I love them very much," Grande added.

Erivo then asked the pop star if she has ever DMed a fan to chat.

"Oh yeah. All the time," Grande nodded.

She also confirmed that she has "befriended" a fan "three times" during her career and that one is a "very close friend" she's known for "seven to 12 years."

Grande also admitted that she does not like the name "Arianators," which is what her fans call themselves.

The confession was a confirmation of what fans have long suspected.

"I don't like it. I mean, I've accepted it. But would I pick that? Of course not. That's insane," she said.

Watch the entire lie detector interview, below:

Elsewhere in the Wicked duo's feature with the magazine, the film's director excited fans by praising Grande's performance as Glinda.

"I sort of didn’t want to believe that she could do this. It seems almost too easy to say, ‘Oh, Ariana Grande.’ Every time she came in, she was the most interesting person. You just couldn’t take your eyes away," Chu revealed.

Grande also shared that she communicated with other actors who were auditioning for Glinda.

"I knew so many of the people that were going in, and everyone was texting me. I was trying my very best to be 100 percent transparent with everyone. Like, 'This is my tea. This is what I’m singing. I’m going in on the 13th. I love you. Text me after,'" she said.