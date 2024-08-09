Ariana Grande Admits She Didn’t Like Listening to Her Old Music so Much so That She’d Cry

Ariana Grande is opening about how her past music once made her feel.

The "Thank U, Next" songstress appeared on the most recent episode of Hot Ones on Aug 8. The program's host, Sean Evans, asked Grande if there are any tracks from her catalogue she wouldn't mind retiring if fans didn't want to hear them as much.

"Of course, that's like a natural thing that all artists can probably relate to. But seeing [fans'] reaction to it also kind of replaces that... There was a time when it was hard for me to feel that same gratitude that I do now for certain songs and for the music because I think some of it was a stressful time," Grande said.

She goes on to note that the ages of 19 and 20 were a tough time to become a pop star and this led to her feeling a certain way about her music for a while.

"That experience was sort of married to some of the songs a little bit or some of the songs that are more emotional that the experience that inspired them can be married to the music, for me, for a second," she revealed.

Grande said that the passage of time as well as time spent in therapy helped her to look back on certain parts of her music more fondly.

"I feel just really proud and grateful and happy when I hear them. I'm like, 'That's a good song.' Whereas, I used to, maybe, hear it and cry, so that's a beautiful thing," she said.

During her time on the program, Grande never revealed any specific songs or albums that she was referring to.

The pop star is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Wicked, which is due to hit theaters on Nov. 22. She is also still in the promotional era for her latest album, Eternal Sunshine.