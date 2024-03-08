Fans React to Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Album

Ariana Grande has released her Eternal Sunshine album and fans have a lot to say about the project.

Eternal Sunshine was released on March 8 and features the lead single "Yes, And?" The song was a success upon its release and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additionally, the album's second single "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)" was released along with the album.

The project was lauded by critics upon its release with many of them highlighting Grande's vulnerability in her songwriting as the album is her first since divorcing her former husband Dalton Gomez.

Eternal Sunshine features 13 tracks and Grande has writing credits on all of the songs. Pop hitmaker Max Martin has production credits as well as Grande. Only one person is featured on the album and it is Grande's grandmother, Nonna, who appears on the closing track "Ordinary Things."

Prior to the album's release, Grande shared several variations of the cover art as well as outtakes from the photoshoot for the project. To promote Eternal Sunshine, Grande has done several interviews including a multi-part interview with Zach Sang as well as an interview with Zane Lowe.

Grande will continue to promote the album over the weekend when she appears on Saturday Night Live on March 9 to perform some of the songs from the album. Additionally, she is set to present at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10.

While the album is still fresh, check out what the internet has to say about Eternal Sunshine below.