Biden Drops Out of 2024 Election: Celebrities and Politicians React

Celebrities and politicians are weighing in on President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential election, and shared who they will be endorsing.

Shortly after Biden announced that he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential election and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the democratic ticket in his place, social media erupted. Celebrities and politicians alike shared their thoughts and initial reactions to the news. First Lady Jill Biden re-shared her husband's posts alongside a heart emoji.

Ariana Grande re-posted the president's Instagram Story endorsing Harris for presidency with a hyperlink encouraging people to register to vote in this important election.

Rapper Cardi B believed that Harris should have been the candidate all along. She re-shared a video she posted about it in June alongside the caption, "AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP F----N PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!"

Superstar Barbra Streisand tweeted, "Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy."

Elon Musk noted how his friends will be voting republican in the election. "I believe in an America that maximizes individual freedom and merit," he tweeted. "That used to be the Democratic Party, but now the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party."

"Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity," Bernie Sanders tweeted. As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history. Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done."

Bill and Hilary Clinton released a joint-statement, praising Biden for his service.

See more social media reactions, below.