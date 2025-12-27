30 Oldest Working Singers in Music, From Pop to Country to Rock

The oldest working singers in the music industry may be in their golden years, but that hasn't slowed them down.

Whether it's performers like Lionel Richie and Elton John who are still regularly in the public eye, or musicians like Frankie Valli, Carly Simon or Paul Simon, who you may be surprised to find still working, they all share an everlasting love of music.

Dolly Parton, 79, has yet to pull back on the reigns of her iconic, decades-spanning career, from performing the 2023 Thanksgiving Halftime Show at the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game to dropping a cookbook with her sister in 2024 and working on a musical in 2025.

Many of the oldest working artists and musicians, such as Stevie Nicks or Billy Joel, can still be caught on tour today.

Even as the last standing member of country supergroup The Highwaymen, Willie Nelson is still going strong at 92.

And Dionne Warwick has evolved with the times, becoming the de facto queen of Twitter (now known as X).

These hard-working music icons truly prove age ain't nothing but a number!