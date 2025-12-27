13 Oldest Working Pop Stars in the Music Industry Today

You're never too old to be a pop star, and these hard-working, iconic stars prove it.

Though their careers began in the '80s — and even some in the '50s! — these pop singers are still bringing the hits and hitting all the right moves onstage.

From legendary singers and performers still making the rounds on high-production tours such as Janet Jackson and Madonna, to icons in their 70s such as Cyndi Lauper and Elton John who have said goodbye to touring but are still making music, these stars are pop royalty for a reason.

With hits spanning decades, documentary films, biopics, hundreds of accolades, TV appearances and more accomplishments between them, find out more about the oldest working pop stars today.