Madonna. Justin Bieber. Angelina Jolie. One’s the Queen of Pop, one’s a Canadian superstar with a "Purpose" and the latter is bona fide Hollywood royalty.

According to family history sleuths and ancestry experts, they all share something far more unexpected than Grammys and red carpets, though: They’re reportedly distant relatives of Pope Leo XIV.

The first American-born pope—who is of Creole, Italian and French-Canadian heritage—traces his roots back to 17th-century Quebec settler Louis Boucher de Grandpré, surprisingly linking him to the two pop icons and Hollywood A-lister.

Genealogists, and The New York Times, confirm: This is one Vatican family reunion no one had on their 2025 bingo card.

Find out below how these three wildly famous celebrities are related to Pope Leo XIV.

Madonna Has the Same Ancestors as the Pope

The Queen of Pop reportedly descends from French-Canadian ancestors who are tied to the same extended noble lineage as Pope Leo XIV.

Holy Trinity! 3 Wildly Famous Celebrities Related to Pope Leo XIV

Justin Bieber Comes From the Same Regional Bloodline

The "Love Yourself" singer has French-Canadian roots and shares ancestral ties with Madonna, making them distant cousins. Both are linked to Pope Leo XIV through the same regional bloodline.

Holy Trinity! 3 Wildly Famous Celebrities Related to Pope Leo XIV

Angelina Jolie Traces Back to Catholic Nobility

The Hollywood legend is connected to Pope Leo XIV through her mother’s French-Canadian ancestry, which reportedly traces back to the same lineage of Catholic nobility.

Holy Trinity! 3 Wildly Famous Celebrities Related to Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV Is Related to Other Stars, Too

Through the de Grandpré lineage, the pope is also distantly related to former first lady Hillary Clinton, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the late literary icon Jack Kerouac.

In 2025, Pope Leo XIV made history when he was elected the first American-born pontiff.

He hails from Chicago with deep Creole roots tracing back to New Orleans.

Born Robert Francis Prevost on Sept. 14, 1955, he is the son of Louis Marius Prevost and Mildred Martínez — a uniquely American blend of French, Spanish and Latin heritage that sets him apart from his European predecessors.