Many celebrities have built their lasting legacies not just in the entertainment industry, but by growing large families.

According to data, the average family in the U.S. has about two children, but some stars have taken parenthood to an entirely different level, raising families with a dozen or more kids.

From musicians and actors to athletes and entrepreneurs, these famous figures have navigated the challenges of balancing high-profile careers with parenting on a massive scale.

For some, like reality TV personalities Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, having a large family is a core part of their identity and public persona. Others, such as Nick Cannon and Elon Musk, have fathered kids across multiple relationships, sparking debates about modern family dynamics.

Meanwhile, figures like Nadya Suleman, famously dubbed “Octomom,” and the legendary Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, whose exact number of children remains a mystery, have added to the intrigue surrounding celebrity parenthood.

Whether driven by personal values, lifestyle choices or unexpected circumstances, these celebrities prove that parenthood doesn't always look the same.