Getting removed from a flight, kicked out of an airport or stopped by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) isn’t something most people want to experience. For celebrities though, it's not just embarrassing… It's extremely public.

Whether due to unruly behavior, misunderstandings or simply bad luck, plenty of stars have found themselves in hot water while traveling. From heated arguments with flight attendants to intoxicated outbursts, these incidents have led to arrests, bans and plenty of headlines.

Air travel can be frustrating for anyone, but when a celebrity is involved, the drama often gets amplified. Some stars have been booted from flights for refusing to follow airline policies, such as turning off their phones or adjusting their seats, while others have had more extreme run-ins, including full-blown confrontations with airline staff, authorities or fellow passengers.

For some, such as Alec Baldwin, stubbornly playing a game on his phone led to an unceremonious exit. Others, such as model Naomi Campbell, faced more serious consequences after altercations with airport officials.

While some celebrities have taken responsibility for their actions, others claim they were unfairly targeted. Regardless of the circumstances, these incidents serve as a reminder that fame doesn’t exempt anyone from airport rules. Whether they were escorted off for minor infractions or full-fledged meltdowns, these celebrity flight fiascos prove that when it comes to air travel, no one is above the law—or airline policies.