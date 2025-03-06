David Hasselhoff ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Ex-Wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff’s Death

David Hasselhoff is "deeply saddened" by the passing of his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff.

WARNING: Mention of Suicide

Pamela died on March 5 (Wednesday). She was 62.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," David wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," the actor added.

According to TMZ, she died by suicide. After not hearing from her, family members went to her home and discovered her body.

"Paramedics were called to Pamela's house on a report of an unconscious female shortly after 10 PM Wednesday. Pamela was pronounced dead at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," the outlet reported.

David and Pamela met on the set of Knight Rider and tied the knot in 1989, before ultimately divorcing in 2006.

Following their divorce, they were granted joint custody of their then-teen daughters Hayley and Taylor, now 34, and 32 respectively.

"My wife and I have been able to reach an agreement that we feel is in the best interest of our children, which affords them the opportunity to spend significant time with each of us." the Baywatch alum said at the time.

David married model Hayley Roberts in 2018.

In her last Instagram post, Pamela shared her hopes for 2025, writing: "Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.