Pink Had One Condition Before Hosting the Tonys

Pink is hosting the 2026 Tony Awards — but even she wasn’t totally convinced at first.

The singer has been tapped to host the 79th annual ceremony on June 7, following recent musical hosts like Cynthia Erivo and Ariana DeBose.

But before saying yes, Pink had one very important person to check with: her daughter.

Second Thoughts

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, admitted she had some immediate doubts about taking on the gig.

When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter. I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right.

The Final Call

In the end, the decision didn’t come down to industry rules — it came down to whether her daughter was on board.

“When I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys,” Pink shared. “I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”

A Big Moment

Jokes aside, Pink made it clear the opportunity means a lot to her.

“It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz,” she said, calling the Broadway community “supportive, inclusive, and full of talent and love.”

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CBS also praised the choice, calling Pink an “extraordinary artist” whose “fearless creativity” makes her a natural fit for the show.

Nominations for this year’s awards will be announced May 5.

Nervous, But Ready

It’s that mix of excitement and nerves that makes the moment feel very Pink.

Hosting one of Broadway’s biggest nights is a major move — but having your kid watching from the audience? That might be the real pressure.