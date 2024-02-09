Pregnant Pink Fan Goes Into Labor During Singer’s Concert

Pink was in for a surprise at her latest concert when a fan in the crowd reportedly went into labor.

During her Summer Carnival show on Friday (Feb. 9) in Sydney, Australia, Pink was alerted when a fan suddenly went into labor in the middle of a mosh pit as the singer performed her song "Our Song."

A TikTok video captured the moment, during which a concerned Pink can be seen stopping her concert.

"Is it Alecia or Alex being born right now?" she asks in the clip.

READ MORE: Pink Fan Kicked Out of Concert for Holding Up Circumcision Sign

"I feel like we shouldn't be looking, everyone give her privacy. She didn't just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No? OK," Pink continues.

She then congratulates the woman as the fan is wheeled away by medics.

"Wow, 'Our Song,' that was the one that did it. Wouldn't have called that one. I thought it would have been like, 'Get the Party Started,' or 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again,'" Pink jokes.

Watch below:

Pink later expressed her thoughts on the situation via Instagram.

"We helped bring a baby into the world," she wrote in her post.

This is not the first time a woman has gone into labor at one of Pink's concerts.

According to CBS, a woman went into labor at Pink's show at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 1.

The woman reportedly named her son, Aycen Hart, after the singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore.

The child's mom, Angela Mercer, still wants to see Pink in the future to make up for the concert that she missed.

"We need to reschedule! Whenever her next tour is," Mercer said.