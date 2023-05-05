Carey Hart revealed how he really feels about wife Pink writing songs about him and their relationship.

It's no secret that many of Pink's songs are about her once-rocky relationship with the motocross racer. In fact, some of her biggest hits take aim at Hart, including "So What," on which Pink sings: "I guess I just lost my husband / I don't know where he went / So I'm gonna drink my money / I'm not gonna pay his rent."

Appearing together on The Kelly Clarkson Show on May 4, Pink shared that her new album, Trustfall, contains a song about her husband that she was nervous to play for him for the first time.

"There's one on the new album that was a hard day. I played it for him because that's fair. He should know what's being said about him in the world. And he just started giggling, and he was like, 'Well, you're welcome,'" Pink explained.

Hart responded by revealing how he feels about all the songs his wife has written and recorded about him, admitting that they don't affect him much because he has a "thick skin."

"We've been together 21 years. I have very thick skin. Very little affects me. I don't know what day she's talking about specifically, but it's probably just the temperature," Hart said.

Pink and Hart first met at the Philadelphia X Games in 2001. They dated on and off before tying the knot just five years later in Costa Rica in 2006.

However, it wasn't long into their marriage before they encountered some hardship. Two years after getting married, they had a trial separation in 2008.

The tumultuous time in Pink and Hart's relationship inspired some of the singer's most iconic breakup songs, including “So What,” “Mean,” “I Don't Believe You” and “Please Don’t Leave Me,” which all appeared on the pop star's 2008 smash album, Funhouse.

By the time the album was released in October 2008, Pink and Hart were tentatively trying to patch things up. The motocross star even appeared in the music video for "So What," which became Pink's second song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While filming the video, Pink was worried the song's lyrics might hurt Hart's feelings, so she told the music video director to skip playing certain lines on set. "He can’t know all these names I’m calling him," she previously called to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Watch Pink's "So What" Music Video:

Pink and Hart reconciled in 2009. They have welcomed two children since then: Willow Sage, 11, and Jameson Moon, 6.