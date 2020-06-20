Pink and Husband Carey Hart ‘Would Not Be Together’ Without Couples Counseling

Pink revealed that she and husband Carey Heart would not still be together without couples counseling.

The "What About Us" singer held an Instagram Live on Friday (June 19) alongside her therapist Vanessa Inn to speak about counseling and how she and Hart have gotten through the rough patches during their fourteen-year marriage and their almost nineteen-year relationship.

"I got a lot of s--t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa," the 40-year-old mother of two shared. "So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I."

Pink explained that as partners, they speak two different languages. "You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last eighteen years, I mean we would not be together," she admitted.

"We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people," she continued. "I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate."

Pink previously shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016 that she and her husband have had two breaks in their relationship since they began dating in 2001. They split up in 2003 and reunited a year later and ended up getting engaged in 2005. They then separated briefly in 2008, two years after their wedding.

Pink and Hart share their 9-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, and 3-year-old son, Jameson Moon Hart.

Watch the stream, below.