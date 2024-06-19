Sources allege the red carpet for Sunday night's 2024 Tony Awards (June 16) was "a mess," and that several celebrities, including American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson, were nearly "body checked by security."

According to Page Six, insiders are calling the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet chaotic, with several people in attendance dubbing it “the worst red carpet of their careers.”

Sources claim that although several high-profile attendees were still waiting to walk the carpet, "organizers mysteriously shut down the carpet early without giving a reason.

"It was a mosh pit. The security guy got right in front of everyone and stretched out his arms to prevent anyone from moving and nearly body checked Sarah Paulson to yell, ‘Carpet’s closed!’ It was unnecessarily aggressive. No one was trying to be rude or out of line," one source told the outlet.

Inside the 2024 Tony Awards on CBS. Bryan Bedder, Getty Images loading...

A-list star Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Vivienne, 15, reportedly had to wait "a half hour in the heat in her gown, while others waited an hour."

"Someone was heard saying it felt like they were on the Titanic. Publicists were begging people to let women and children go first," the insider continued.

Another source called the red carpet "a full blown disaster."

Page Six also reports members of the press were given a "'nominees pack' which misidentified a best actress in a musical nominee — Lempikca star Eden Espinosa — with an image of Shoshanna Bean from Hairspray in 2002."