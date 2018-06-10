2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet: See the Looks!

It's the most important night in theater! The 2018 Tony Awards are in full swing this Sunday, June 10, commencing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Singer-songwriters Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the 72nd annual ceremony, broadcasting live at 8 p.m. EST on CBS, which acknowledges the best in Broadway stage productions and performances from the 2017-2018 season.

Following tradition, Hollywood's toplining thespians and A-listers will convene on the red carpet in the name of theater beginning at 5 p.m. This year's nominated stars include Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Amy Schumer, Condola Rashad, Michael Cera, Nathan Lane, and Taylor Louderman.

See all the looks from the 2018 Tony Awards red carpet, below!