50 Celebrities Who Played Sports in High School and College

Long before stepping into the limelight (and sometimes even after becoming famous), these celebrities found fame on the field, on the court and more as athletes. Some of them were ready to go pro at one point — and a few of them did!

While some stars, such as Channing Tatum and Sam Hunt, are known for their enthusiasm for physical fitness, other former athletes-turned-celebrities might surprise you with their pre-fame athletic ambitions.

Did you know Terry Crews and Mark Harmon played college football before becoming actors? Or that Joel McHale was serious about his football career before deciding to pursue comedy? Meanwhile, pop superstar Britney Spears was a high school basketball whiz before hitting it big with "...Baby One More Time."

While many celebrities on this list focused on excelling at just one athletic pastime, others were talented at many different sports. For example, The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev played a whopping six sports while attending school.