Gavin Rossdale’s One Regret About Divorcing Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale has one major regret when it comes to his "debilitating" divorce from ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

The Bush frontman, 58, and No Doubt star, 54, tied the knot in 2002, seven years after they first met when their bands performed at the same show in 1995.

Sadly, the rock royalty couple split in 2015 amid rumors of infidelity.

The former flames had three sons together during their 13-year relationship: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

Gavin Rossdale's Divorce Regret Regarding Gwen Stefani

Speaking on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Amy & T.J. podcast, Gavin Rossdale described his and Stefani's divorce as a "very contentious, hugely emotional, flared-up situation."

He also admitted he "never thought I’d ever get divorced," calling it a "simple shame in my life."

The Bush singer opened up about his and Stefani's relationship as co-parents, too, admitting he feels bad for their sons, whom he never wanted to experience divorce.

"I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home. It can be quite debilitating for kids … the overriding thing is you don’t want to let your kids down," Rossdale said.

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani on the red carpet.

Rossdale also said he wishes he and the "Hollaback Girl" singer, who is married to country superstar Blake Shelton, had "more of a connection" as co-parents today.

"I go to a lot of events where there’s 'the other team,' so to speak, and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father. I know in my heart that I’m super consistent," Rossdale explained, seemingly referring to Stefani and Shelton.

Rossdale, who is dating musician Xhoana, noted he sometimes feels "handcuffed" as he never wants to "overly say anything negative about [my sons’] mom."

"That’s just not right," he added.