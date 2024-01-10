It may be only January, but things are already in full bloom at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's house -- literally.

The couple are hard at work on their garden, a passion project that Stefani has been developing ever since she officially moved into her country star husband's ranch in Oklahoma. Stefani also likes to document her life and activities for her fans on social media, and she shared her latest gardening accomplishments with an Instagram video offering followers a tour of everything new at the Shelton-Stefani flower garden.

"Hi. [I'm] about ready to do a little gardening," Stefani says at the beginning of the clip, before bringing the camera over to some as-yet-unused garden beds. "I'm just redoing these beds. About ready to do some ranunculus. I've got my roses that I bought over there."

Okay, so not every flower is blooming: But even in the dead of winter, there are plenty of hints of springtime in the background -- and not just because the sun is shining, and Stefani is rocking a hoodie. The singer's currently prepping her garden for the colorful season that lays ahead, and in at least one instance, she's working with a flower that won't fully come to fruition for years.

"These are peonies. They are very incredible and I've never done one. They take 10 years to mature," she says, holding up a packaged peony root. "So, I'll see you in 10 years."

But in the meantime, there are plenty pops of fully-blooming color around the property, too. Stefani ends her garden tour with a survey of colorful flowers, plus a selection of gorgeous floral arrangements inside the house. One shot even features a glimpse of Shelton, who makes a cameo while pruning flowers.

Stefani's love of gardening dates back a while -- she and Shelton have worked on this hobby since early on in their marriage. "When we do things, we go big, and we're doing major gardening," the pop star said in spring 2022.

"We're talking daffodils. We're talking about tulips. We already did the bulbs. We're doing wildflower seeds. Now we're doing zinnias," she listed at the time -- and since then, the garden has only grown.

Shelton and Stefani got married in a chapel on Shelton's Oklahoma property in July 2021.