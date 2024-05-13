Gavin Rossdale Roasted Online for Dating Gwen Stefani ‘Look-Alike’

Gavin Rossdale and his new girlfriend, Albanian singer Xhoana X, have caught the attention of the internet.

Many people online think that Xhoana is the spitting image of Rossdale's ex-wife, No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani.

"Are you freaking kidding me?!" one person tweeted alongside photos of the star and his new girlfriend, who was rocking a red lip and blonde hair.

"Gavin Rossdale sure does have a type," another person tweeted.

Someone else said she looks "familiar."

"Just pix of Gavin Rossdale with his new girlfriend and dude, that’s f--king creepy," another person tweeted.

One person quipped in a tweet that the relationship is "weird."

"I'm not saying that Gavin's new girlfriend looks like Gwen Stefani just because she has blonde hair. I'm saying she looks like Gwen Stefani because she f--king looks like Gwen Stefani," TikToker Jordycray said in a video about the couple.

"If you can't see that, I'm concerned. Please get your eyes checked," the video creator added.

"Ummmmm twins lmao," country star Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo commented.

"I can't unsee it now," another TikTok creator said about Rossdale's girlfriend being a Gwen look-alike.

"I think when she started dating Gavin Rossdale she tried harder to look like Gwen Stefani," she said, comparing old photos of Xhoana with recent ones of her on vacation with Rossdale.

"I like scrolled by the picture and literally thought it was him and Gwen Stefani," she went on.

"Like come on! Dead ringer here," she said.

Rossdale and Stefani were a '90s it couple as the lead singers of two popular rock bands.

The pair met in 1995 and got married in London in 2002 before having three sons together – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.

They filed for divorce in 2015 after 13 years of marriage and Stefani moved on later that year with country singer and longtime The Voice judge Blake Shelton.

Rossdale began dating 35-year-old Xhoana – born Xhoana Xheneti – in 2023, per Page Six, and they went Instagram official in March 2024 when he posted a photo from their dinner date.

According to People, Xhoana was born in Tirana, Albania, and grew up in Los Angeles and New York City.

The singer even once mentioned No Doubt as a musical inspiration in an interview with CelebMix.com.

"Musically I’ve been exposed to so much more than I would have been exposed to if I hadn’t moved around. When I came [to the U.S.] in ’96 there was Tupac, Biggie and No Doubt and then Prodigy and Radiohead so just massive nonstop inspiration which I’m massively grateful for. I think you hear it all in my music — the attitude, the rebellion, the nostalgia, the vulnerability, the eclecticism," she said.