Gavin Rossdale Says Co-Parenting With Gwen Stefani During the Quarantine Has Been a ‘Real Big Dilemma’

Navigating shared custody during social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic has been no easy feat for co-parents, something that former couple Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale can relate to.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation Friday (April 10), Rossdale revealed it's been difficult managing co-parenting duties with his ex, Stefani, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rocker shared that he and the No Doubt singer have had to rework their entire typical custody schedule, during which Rossdale gets to see his sons "every five days or so," in order to navigate important social distancing measures.

Rossdale and Stefani's three sons — 13-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma and 6-year-old Apollo — are currently with their mom and her boyfriend, country star Blake Shelton, on his 10,000-acre ranch in Oklahoma.

"I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma [with Gwen]," Rossdale revealed, according to Entertainment Tonight. He added that managing custody during the outbreak has become "a real big dilemma."

"I know who is around me—no one is. And I know who's bringing me the coronavirus—no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents," Rossdale said.

For now, the family members are keeping in touch virtually, with "a lot of FaceTime" video calls.

Rossdale and Stefani separated in August 2015, after nearly 13 years of marriage.