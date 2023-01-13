Miley Cyrus kicked off her new era with "Flowers" in January 2023. The disco-tinged pop-rock track takes aim at her and Liam Hemsworth's failed relationship, referencing their house that burned down in the lyrics. The song was even released worldwide on the actor's birthday (Jan. 13).

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has sung about the highs and lows of her and Hemswoth’s love story. (More on that later, though.)

She’s also far from the only pop star who has sung about dating another celeb.

From Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s back and forth to Halsey utterly decimating G-Eazy on “Without You,” singing about one’s famous ex is almost a right of passage for our biggest music stars.

Sometimes, the bigger the romance, the more exciting the resulting breakup track is.

You’ve probably sung along to some of these breakup tracks by your faves. But do you know who they’re really about?

Below, we’ve put together a list that breaks down the stars behind the breakup anthems.