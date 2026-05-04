Britney Spears Sentenced to 12 Months Probation for Reckless Driving

Britney Spears has been sentenced to one year probation following her arrest for driving under the influence.

The pop star pleaded guilty to reckless driving Monday (May 4). Spears didn’t attend court in person. Her lawyer, Michael A. Goldstein, appeared on her behalf to state her guilty plea in Ventura County court.

CBS News reports Spears agreed to a plea called “wet reckless,” in which the defendant can avoid jail time by being put on probation.

Under the plea deal, the defendant receives credit for time spent in custody, must pay state-mandated fines, and is required to attend and complete a DUI class.

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ Inner Circle Concerned Over Recent Behavior

Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI on March 4 in Ventura, Calif., after California Highway Patrol officers received a report regarding a speeding car. The singer, who police said appeared impaired, was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. She was released the following day.

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” a representative for the pop icon said in a statement in March, calling the incident “completely inexcusable.”

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being,” the rep continued.

Following her arrest, the singer entered a rehabilitation facility in April.

Last week, Spears was officially charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and at least one substance last week.

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