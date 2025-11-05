Britney Spears has vanished from Instagram — and insiders say her inner circle is officially in panic mode.

According to #ShuterScoop, concern among those closest to the pop icon has hit a boiling point after weeks of bizarre posts, cryptic captions, and a disturbing video showing her swerving erratically behind the wheel.

“This is red-flag territory,” a worried confidante spills. “It’s starting to feel like 2007 again.”

One family insider adds, “There’s panic behind the scenes. Everyone’s asking how to protect her from herself.”

READ MORE: Celebrities Who Were Sued for Personal Injury (PHOTOS)

But Britney sees it differently. “She’s not scared of headlines,” says a friend. “She’s scared of control. Another conservatorship? She’d rather disappear.”

Memoir Mayhem

Adding fuel to the fire? Kevin Federline’s new memoir, which reportedly paints Britney as unstable and unfit.

“The family’s terrified of another public meltdown,” one insider dishes. “Kevin’s book just reopened a lot of wounds.”

Britney responded on X (formerly Twitter), accusing him of “gaslighting” her and profiting off her pain: “To be loved unconditionally… and not have to be so perfect.”

What’s Going On?

Earlier this month, Britney’s Instagram quietly disappeared — no warning, no explanation.

The move came after a series of concerning videos, including one showing bruises and bandages.

READ MORE: Britney, Christina, Mandy: Pick Your Fighter — Just Don’t Pick Her (She Said It, Not Us!)

In a now-deleted caption, she claimed the injuries were from falling down stairs and said dancing was how she “prays through art.”

Her fans are worried. Her family is rattled. And Britney? She’s staying silent — and that silence might be the loudest red flag yet.