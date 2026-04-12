Britney Spears is taking a step toward recovery following her recent arrest.

The pop icon has reportedly entered a treatment facility after being arrested on suspicion of DUI last month.

According to Page Six, Britney voluntarily checked herself in.

The Arrest

The “Toxic” singer was arrested on March 4 in Ventura, Calif., on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was released the following day.

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At the time, a representative called the incident “completely inexcusable” and said she planned to take accountability.

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law,” the statement read. “Hopefully, this can be the first step in long overdue change.”

Seeking Support

Britney has now entered treatment voluntarily, signaling a move toward addressing the situation.

Her team previously shared that her loved ones are working on a plan to support her well-being moving forward.

She shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

A Difficult Chapter

The development comes after a complicated few years for Britney following the end of her conservatorship in 2021.

She was previously placed under psychiatric holds in 2008 during a highly publicized period that also impacted custody arrangements involving her children.

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While the situation remains ongoing, her decision to seek treatment marks a significant step as she focuses on her health and what comes next.