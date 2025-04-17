Bobby Brown isn't holding back when it comes to his feelings about other singers covering his songs.

During a recent chat on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Brown revealed what he really thinks about Britney Spears' cover of his 1988 song "My Prerogative."

Spoiler alert: He wasn't a fan.

"Britney Spears butchered ‘My Prerogative.' Teddy Riley produced it. But that was a butchering. I couldn't take it," Brown admitted.

Brown shared that he gave the pop icon his blessing to record the song as he believed she was going to "wow" him, but he was ultimately left disappointed by her rendition.

In fact, Brown, who was previously married to late music legend Whitney Houston, said he believes no artist has actually done his songs "justice" when covering or sampling them.

Watch Britney Spears' "My Prerogative" Music Video:

Spears' fans quickly defended their queen online after Brown's harsh critique made waves on social media.

"Bobby Brown really said Britney Spears butchered 'Prerogative' despite him clearing the song. I DISAGREE WHOLEHEARTEDLY," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Listen, I get it. I would also be mad if someone did a cover of my song and did it so much better than I did that everyone thought my song was theirs," another user wrote.

"Britney Spears’ version was so fire most didn’t realize it was a cover," someone else weighed in.

Spears' cover of "My Prerogative" appeared on her 2004 album Greatest Hits: My Prerogative.

Spears, meanwhile, is no stranger to sampling songs.

In 2022, she collaborated with Elton John on the song "Hold Me Closer," which features the chorus of his classic 1972 song "Tiny Dancer."

Watch Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative" Music Video:

