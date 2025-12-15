It’s been nearly a year since Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson pressed pause on their marriage — but don’t cue the final credits just yet.

Sources tell Star that Eric, 46, isn’t ready to close the book on their decade-long love story. In fact, he’s quietly staging a comeback.

“He wants another chance,” an insider shared. “Eric regrets ever letting Jessica slip through his fingers.”

Kids First

The couple officially separated in January 2025, but their bond has remained — thanks in large part to co-parenting their three children: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

READ MORE: Jessica Simpson + Eric Johnson Reunite in Vegas — But What Does It Mean?

And lately? That family time may be doing more than just filling school pickup schedules.

“Jessica tells people it’s just about the kids,” the source said. “But those close to them have noticed a change — she’s not as angry, and there’s a new warmth between them.”

Where once there was frustration, there’s now room for reflection.

“She used to blame everything on him,” the insider added. “Now she’s saying things like, ‘It takes two to tango.’ That’s a big shift.”

As for Eric, he's all in.

When they’re together, he acts like a total puppy dog. He tells everyone Jessica’s the best thing that ever happened to him.

Some insiders even suspect things might already be heating back up behind the scenes.

“The chemistry was never the issue — it’s always been there,” the insider told the outlet. “The real question is whether Jessica can truly let go of the past. And honestly? Eric might be wearing her down.”

Dad Knows Best?

Even Jessica’s dad, Joe Simpson, isn’t ruling out a romantic reset. When asked recently about the possibility, he left the door wide open.

READ MORE: Nick Lachey Still Has ‘Scars’ From Jessica Simpson Divorce

“That door’s not closed,” another insider confirmed. “And Eric’s hoping she’ll open it.”

Turns out, Jessica's still Irresistible — and Eric just might be her most devoted fan.