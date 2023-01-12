Are Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics About Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" lyrics reveal the pop star has finally found a worthy love: herself.

Much like Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Cyrus' new disco-infused pop-rock breakup track, released in the U.S. Thursday night (Jan. 12), finds the singer leaning into self-love as she lets go of a former flame that was snuffed out.

In the "Flowers" music video, Cyrus engages in some empowering self-care, from taking a long, steamy shower to working out and dancing joyfully, solo, around her home.

Watch the Official Music Video for Miley Cyrus' "Flowers":

Is "Flowers" About Liam Hemsworth?

There are plenty of reasons why many fans believe "Flowers" is about Cyrus' ex-husband, who Cyrus was married to between 2018 and 2019. (Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.)

For one, the song officially releases worldwide on the Australian actor's birthday: Jan. 13.

In the beginning lyrics of the song, Cyrus sings about building a home with her love before watching it burn: "We were right 'til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn..."

In November 2018, the former couple's home burned down during the Woosley fire in Southern California.

Plus, there's these particularly interesting lyrics:

"I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours, yeah / Some things you don't understand / But I can take myself dancing, yeah / I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can..."

The lyrics mirror Bruno Mars' 2012 song "When I Was Your Man," a ballad about the regret a man faces after losing his lover by not treating her right. The song was co-written by Andrew Wyatt, who Cyrus has worked with since 2018, most notably on her 2020 album Plastic Hearts.

Many fans believe Hemsworth once dedicated the song to Cyrus, though this remains unconfirmed.

However, the pair did dance to a Bruno Mars song at their private wedding ceremony in 2018, which Cyrus even shared on Twitter at the time.

See the Full Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" Lyrics, Below, per Genius:

[Verse 1]

We were good, we were gold

Kind of dream that can't be sold

We were right 'til we weren't

Built a home and watched it burn

[Pre-Chorus]

Hmm, I didn't wanna leave you, I didn't wanna lie

Started to cry but then remembered I

[Chorus]

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

See things you don't understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

[Verse 2]

Paint my nails, cherry red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forget every word you said

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, I didn't wanna leave you, baby, I didn't wanna fight

Started to cry but then remembered I

[Chorus]

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

See things you don't understand

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better

[Bridge]

I didn't wanna leave you, baby, I didn't wanna fight

Started to cry but then remembered I

[Chorus]

I can buy myself flowers (Uh-uh)

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours (Yeah-eah)

See things you don't understand

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

[Post-Chorus]

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Baby)

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I