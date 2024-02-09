Just 40 Adorable Photos of Young Miley Cyrus at the Start of Her Career

Miley Cyrus has been in the pop spotlight for almost two decades now, and with two recent Grammy wins under her belt, she's going as strong as ever today.

The "Flowers" singer first auditioned for her role on Hannah Montana when she was just 13. The hit Disney Channel series catapulted Cyrus into stardom upon its debut in 2006, and she was labeled a "teen idol" as a result of its success.

In the early days of the show, Cyrus went on tour with the Cheetah Girls and performed songs the show's first season. Shortly after, Walt Disney Records released a soundtrack for Hannah Montana, which became a commercial success topping the Billboard 200 chart.

During this time in the mid-to-late 2000s, Cyrus could be seen at nearly every award show and music event.

In her early days, she made several appearances on MTV's TRL as well as at the Country Music Association Awards and Kid's Choice Awards due to her breakout success.

Today, Cyrus is one of the world's most recognizable pop stars and is known for her dynamic vocals, sense of humor, chameleon-like style evolution and for always staying true to herself.