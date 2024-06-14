Miley Cyrus Couldn’t Drive for ‘Three Days’ After Smoking Her Mom’s Weed

Miley Cyrus leads a mostly sober life now that she's turned 30, but in her younger years she experimented with drugs and alcohol, especially weed.

Now, her mom, Tish Cyrus, has her beat with her "way too strong" weed.

"I will randomly take one small puff off my mom's joint, pretty much never because it's way too strong," the "Used to Be Young" singer said on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman on Netflix, per Entertainment Tonight.

"My mom gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack 'cause her weed was too heavy," she shared.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus' Mom Had 'Breakdown' Before Billy Ray Divorce

Once, her mom's weed even made her feel so out of it she felt she couldn't drive for three days.

"I don't smoke my mom's weed anymore. The last time I smoked her weed was a couple weeks ago, and I did walk in and take the smallest puff ever and I couldn't drive for what felt like three days and I didn't know who I was," she revealed.

Of her smoking habits now, she added jokingly, "Usually, I fake it to be cool for my mom."

However, it was Miley herself who introduced her mom to smoking weed in the first place.

Now, Tish even hosts a podcast with her oldest daughter Brandi called Sorry We're Stoned.

"She goes, 'OK, but just don't tell anybody 'cause I'm a good Christian woman.' But she loved it. She had the best time and she smoked weed ever since," Miley said of getting Tish to smoke weed for anxiety while on one of her tours.

Tish also appeared on the special to discuss what it was like parenting a young superstar and noted that she had to "pick her battles" with her famous daughter.

"Honestly, I think my biggest fear was her moving out. She definitely had financial ways to be able to move out before she was 18 and you see that a lot with kids in Hollywood. But she didn't. I think I really picked my battles with her," she said.