Miley Cyrus Pop-up Surprise Performance at Iconic, Intimate NYC Piano Bar

If there ever was a voice that is so piano bar and jazz club worthy, with that deep, sultry tone that keeps you transfixed, Miley Cyrus should be a member of that esteemed "club" of soulful singers.

She has such a unique, raspy sound that, interestingly enough, is because of something called Reinke's edema.

According to CBS News, it's a vocal cord disorder that causes swelling in her vocal cords. While Miley has described the disease as an "abuse of the vocal cords," she admits it's what gives her the distinctive sound she has.

Anyway, imagine enjoying a Thursday night out with drinks and conversation, only to have this mesmerizing voice start singing, and you realize it's Miley Cyrus. Even if you didn't connect who this random, pop-up performance was coming from, you'd probably become a fan now.

According to the Secret NYC IG account, this surprise performance happened at the intimate, iconic Bemelmans Bar in the esteemed Carlyle Hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

According to the East Side Feed website, Miley absolutely stunned the unsuspecting guests with a surprise three-song performance. She sang her Grammy-winning hit 'Flowers' as well as two new songs from her latest album, Something Beautiful.

Bemelmans is known for live piano every night as well as amazing martinis.

Over the years, Bemelmans has attracted a dizzying range of notable figures. Frank Sinatra was a regular. Paul McCartney has been known to hop behind the piano. Mariah Carey, Liza Minnelli, Bono, and Billy Joel have all passed through the plush banquettes. More recently, StyleCaster reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fans of the bar’s “Elaine’s Smoky Martini.”

According to the East Side Feed, this mic drop moment from Miley is actually right on brand, as celebrities often pop in for drinks or to sing a song or two.

