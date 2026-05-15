Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt have reportedly called it quits just months after welcoming their first child together.

According to The Sun, the split comes several months after the birth of their daughter, Scottie, in December 2025.

Sources claim the breakup was largely tied to the comedian’s demanding work schedule as the couple adjusted to life as new parents.

What Reportedly Went Wrong

“Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born,” an insider told the outlet. “It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money.”

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Another source claimed the breakup happened recently and said the two are now focused primarily on co-parenting.

“They are just focusing 100% on Scottie,” the insider alleged. “Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority.”

Their Relationship Moved Fast

The relationship first became public in early 2025 after reports linked Davidson and Hewitt romantically. The couple later confirmed the romance during a PDA-filled trip to Palm Beach.

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In July 2025, Hewitt revealed she was pregnant in a playful Instagram post that quickly went viral. The pair welcomed daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson on Dec. 12, 2025.

Trouble Had Been Brewing

Reports of relationship struggles surfaced earlier this month, with insiders claiming at the time that it was “unclear” where things were headed for the couple.

Neither Davidson nor Hewitt has publicly commented on the reported breakup.